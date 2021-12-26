 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2021 in Marion, NC

Marion will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

