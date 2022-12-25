Temperatures will be just above freezing in Marion today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 3 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2022 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. We will see clear…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24. Today's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. Today's con…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. …
Temperatures in Marion will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees.…
🎧 It was a busy meteorological year across the United States, with blizzards, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes.
2022 will be remembered in the U.S. for devastating flooding and storms — and extreme heat waves and droughts. Here's what it all means.
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 7F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temper…