Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in Marion, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

