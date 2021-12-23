Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2021 in Marion, NC
