Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We wil…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Saturday. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see clea…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Partly cl…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees…
Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Peri…