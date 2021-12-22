Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2021 in Marion, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
