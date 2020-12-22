 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Marion, NC

Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until TUE 12:00 PM EST. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

