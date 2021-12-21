 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in Marion, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in Marion, NC

Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics