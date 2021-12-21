Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Marion: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in t…
Marion's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low near 50F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow'…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. T…
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Partly c…
It will be a warm day in Marion. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Expect periods of su…
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Marion's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach…
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.