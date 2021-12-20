 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2021 in Marion, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2021 in Marion, NC

Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics