Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Marion, NC
