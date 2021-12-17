It will be a warm day in Marion. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
This evening in Marion: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in t…
For the drive home in Marion: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the …
Marion's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a bris…
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, …
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. W…
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.