Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2020 in Marion, NC

Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 12:00 AM EST until WED 12:00 PM EST. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

