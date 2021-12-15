Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Marion: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the …
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, …
Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. W…
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
Marion's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a bris…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degree…
This evening in Marion: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Marion temperatures …