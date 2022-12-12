Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in Marion, NC
