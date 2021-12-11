Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 10:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Marion, NC
