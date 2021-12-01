Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2021 in Marion, NC

Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.