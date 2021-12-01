 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2021 in Marion, NC

Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

