Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2020 in Marion, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Marion area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.