The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2022 in Marion, NC
