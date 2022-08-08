Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2022 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of ra…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Today's for…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Today's for…
Marion's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecas…
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
This evening's outlook for Marion: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatur…