Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2022 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Today's for…
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
This evening's outlook for Marion: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatur…
The Marion area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. There is a 52% chance of rain in the fore…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfec…
For the drive home in Marion: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 68F. Winds light and…
The Marion area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degree…
For the drive home in Marion: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Wi…