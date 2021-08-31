Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from TUE 8:00 AM EDT until WED 2:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
This evening in Marion: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Sunday. Temperatures are p…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 49% chanc…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though …
Marion's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Monday. Temp…
This evening in Marion: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. The area w…