Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2021 in Marion, NC

Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from TUE 8:00 AM EDT until WED 2:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

