Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2022 in Marion, NC

Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.