Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2021 in Marion, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.