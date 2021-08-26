The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms ar…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Don't…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perf…
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The…
- Updated
New England dealt with Tropical Storm Henri over the past weekend -- nearly the first hurricane to make landfall in New England in 30 years.
- Updated
More than 100,000 homes and businesses lost power after Henri brought powerful winds and flooding rain to New England on August 22.