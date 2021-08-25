Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2021 in Marion, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 69 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.