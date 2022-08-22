The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2022 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Marion will be warm. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted.…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Marion will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clo…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
It will be a warm day in Marion. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Periods of heavy …
This evening in Marion: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot d…
For the drive home in Marion: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast …
This evening's outlook for Marion: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Temper…