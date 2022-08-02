The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 93. 66 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2022 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Marion: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Marion fol…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The Marion area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable…
For the drive home in Marion: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 68F. Winds light and…
The Marion area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. There is a 52% chance of rain in the fore…
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low 69F. W…
The Marion area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degree…