Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2021 in Marion, NC

Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

