Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2021 in Marion, NC

The Marion area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from WED 1:18 AM EDT until WED 7:15 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.