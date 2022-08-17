Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2022 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect periods o…
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted.…
The Marion area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Don't go …
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast b…
This evening in Marion: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Ma…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We …
For the drive home in Marion: Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Sunday. The…
This evening in Marion: Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Marion folks will se…