Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from TUE 12:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Marion, NC
