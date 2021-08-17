 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Marion, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Marion, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from TUE 12:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics