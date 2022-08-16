The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2022 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect periods o…
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. …
The Marion area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Don't go …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast b…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expe…
This evening in Marion: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Ma…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We …
For the drive home in Marion: Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Sunday. The…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Today's for…