Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2022 in Marion, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

