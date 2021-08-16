 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2021 in Marion, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

