The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of …
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. There is a 53% chan…
Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfec…
For the drive home in Marion: Heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.