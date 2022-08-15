The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2022 in Marion, NC
