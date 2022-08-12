The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2022 in Marion, NC
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
