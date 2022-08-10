Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2022 in Marion, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.