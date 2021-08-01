Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. There is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Marion: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures.…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. …
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a …
The Marion area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 thoug…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'…
For the drive home in Marion: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Loo…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…