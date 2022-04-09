Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 2:00 AM EDT until SAT 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2022 in Marion, NC
