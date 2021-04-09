 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2021 in Marion, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2021 in Marion, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's temperature in Marion will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics