Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2023 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 de…
Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees t…
Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. The area w…
The United States is Earth's punching bag for nasty weather. The nation's weather chief and other experts say the U.S. gets hit by stronger, c…