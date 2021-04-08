 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in Marion, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in Marion, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics