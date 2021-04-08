Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in Marion, NC
