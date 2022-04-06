Marion will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2022 in Marion, NC
