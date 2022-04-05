Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Marion, NC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

