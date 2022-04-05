Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Marion, NC

Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.