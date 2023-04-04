Marion will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.