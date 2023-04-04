Marion will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2023 in Marion, NC
