Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 88% chance of rain. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2023 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
In a warming climate, it is wise to be aware that tornadoes can and will happen more frequently during times of the year that we had not consi…
In our hurricane season preview, the meteorologists discuss the factors that will impact the number of storms that form this year and reveal t…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tod…
Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We wil…