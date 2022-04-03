Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2022 in Marion, NC
