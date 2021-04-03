Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Marion's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low 54F. Winds light and v…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 36F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance …
For the drive home in Marion: Mostly clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for col…
Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. How likely…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding in your backyard? Sounds like a perfect time to go kayaking like these Jasper, Alabama, residents did on Wednesday.
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fair…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Marion area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…