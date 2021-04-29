Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2021 in Marion, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.