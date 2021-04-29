The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Marion: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Marion temperatures will reach …
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. …
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies …
Marion's evening forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday, temperatures in…
This evening in Marion: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast …
Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. E…
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tod…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, …