Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2022 in Marion, NC

It will be a warm day in Marion. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.