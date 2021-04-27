Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Today's condit…
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. …
This evening's outlook for Marion: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Marion temperatures will reach …
This evening in Marion: Clear. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Folks in the Marion…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies …
Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. E…
This evening in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the fo…
This evening in Marion: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast …
Marion's evening forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday, temperatures in…
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tod…