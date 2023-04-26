Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2023 in Marion, NC
